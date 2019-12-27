Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $50.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($1.80) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neurometrix an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NURO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NURO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. 252,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,813. Neurometrix has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $13.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.19%. Analysts expect that Neurometrix will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

