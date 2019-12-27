NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NTES has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetEase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.78.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase stock opened at $306.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.81. NetEase has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $325.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.01.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $4.14 dividend. This represents a $16.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 240.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 828.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth about $8,502,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.