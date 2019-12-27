Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at $330,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.