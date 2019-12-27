NCR (NYSE:NCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an accumulate rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.63.

NCR stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. NCR has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.64.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,484,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,162,000 after acquiring an additional 211,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,619,000 after purchasing an additional 390,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NCR by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,099,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,683,000 after purchasing an additional 180,231 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,762,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,463,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after purchasing an additional 102,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

