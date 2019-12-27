Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.86.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,788,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.