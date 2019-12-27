Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading 7.6% Higher

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.18, approximately 178,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 195,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.93.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

