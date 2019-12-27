Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Up 23.7% in December

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 707,500 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 28th total of 572,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 28.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,376. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTX shares. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

