MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $142.59

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $142.59 and traded as high as $145.26. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $144.37, with a volume of 2,365 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 55.9% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

