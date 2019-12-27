Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

MEI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. 168,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,222. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,076,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 387,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 1,664.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 283,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,602,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 210,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

