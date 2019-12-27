Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $981.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will post sales of $981.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $917.50 million and the highest is $1.07 billion. Meritor posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTOR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

In related news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $352,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $85,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Meritor by 214,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Meritor by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

MTOR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 921,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,209. Meritor has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.28.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

