Megacoin (MEC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $52,767.00 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00559484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009118 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,368,419 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

