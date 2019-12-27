Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Securities began coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Medical Transcription Billing has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $50.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,633. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,482 shares of company stock worth $48,886 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

