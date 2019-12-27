McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCKS stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.68) on Monday. McKay Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 215 ($2.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 282 ($3.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26. The stock has a market cap of $263.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 234.16.

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 5.39 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) by GBX 0.69 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKay Securities will post 950.0000181 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

About McKay Securities

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

