McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the November 28th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MNI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 73,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,337. McClatchy has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $8.25.
McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $167.44 million during the quarter.
Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of McClatchy in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.
McClatchy Company Profile
The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.
Read More: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for McClatchy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McClatchy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.