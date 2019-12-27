McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the November 28th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MNI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 73,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,337. McClatchy has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $167.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McClatchy stock. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,633 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G owned approximately 5.57% of McClatchy worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of McClatchy in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

McClatchy Company Profile

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

