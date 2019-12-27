MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.38

News stories about MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 69,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MZDAY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

About MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

