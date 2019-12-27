MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 48.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 28.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,197,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.32. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

