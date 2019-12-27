Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MGIC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

