Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the November 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGIC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MGIC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 12,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,914. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.93. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth $2,495,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

