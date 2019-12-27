LYFT’s (LYFT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their hold rating on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LYFT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of LYFT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LYFT from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Shares of LYFT opened at $45.73 on Monday. LYFT has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LYFT will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,702,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,909 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,827.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 2,285.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $218,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190,012 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,033,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LYFT by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $115,581,000 after purchasing an additional 343,209 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in LYFT by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,207 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $114,021,000 after purchasing an additional 735,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LYFT by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,713,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $112,564,000 after purchasing an additional 906,762 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

