Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $451,621.00 and approximately $40,493.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.01243988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.