Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Lightspeed POS stock traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 115,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.78. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$18.05 and a one year high of C$49.70.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

