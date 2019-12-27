Lightpaycoin Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (LPC)

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded down 48.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Lightpaycoin has a total market cap of $8,429.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightpaycoin has traded 65.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.01237507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120371 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin . Lightpaycoin’s official website is lightpaycoin.org

Lightpaycoin Coin Trading

Lightpaycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightpaycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

