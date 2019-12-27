LHT Market Cap Reaches $2.32 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 238.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, LHT has traded down 63.5% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. LHT has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $2,221.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022647 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003677 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

