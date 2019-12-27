KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Declares — Dividend of $0.50

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4987 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBA traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 57,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $34.07.

