Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KFY. Sidoti cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.25.

KFY opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Integre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 40.3% in the second quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

