Kingswood (LON:KWG) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Kingswood stock opened at GBX 20.70 ($0.27) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Kingswood has a twelve month low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.75.

Kingswood Company Profile

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides advisory and discretionary investment management, family office, regular savings, individual and family protection, tax and estate planning, and treasury management services.

