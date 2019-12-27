Kingswood (LON:KWG) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Kingswood (LON:KWG) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Kingswood stock opened at GBX 20.70 ($0.27) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Kingswood has a twelve month low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.75.
Kingswood Company Profile
