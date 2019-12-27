KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. KeyCorp also reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,581,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,289,581. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

In other news, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares in the company, valued at $30,392,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,685,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,410,000 after purchasing an additional 241,553 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 823,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

