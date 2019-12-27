Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JUN3. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.50 ($28.49).

Shares of JUN3 stock opened at €21.88 ($25.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a fifty-two week high of €32.32 ($37.58). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.54.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

