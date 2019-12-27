Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JMEI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.13. 204,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,529. Jumei International has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMEI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jumei International by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 170,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jumei International by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 677,779 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Jumei International by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 600,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 41,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

