JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target to GBX 600

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BAE Systems to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 613 ($8.06) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 616 ($8.10).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 578.80 ($7.61) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 590.80 ($7.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 571.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 543.58.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

