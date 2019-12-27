JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €50.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TLX. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Talanx and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.47 ($51.71).

Get Talanx alerts:

TLX stock opened at €44.56 ($51.81) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.12. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €29.04 ($33.77) and a fifty-two week high of €45.88 ($53.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.