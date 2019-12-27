Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,870,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 28th total of 17,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 927,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,146,000 after buying an additional 58,625 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 277,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.2% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.75. 1,902,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,665. The stock has a market cap of $385.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $123.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

