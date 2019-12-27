JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.24

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.24 and traded as high as $23.12. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 24,683 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.