Jewel (JWL) Price Reaches $0.56

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Jewel has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Jewel token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00007669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. Jewel has a market cap of $30.57 million and approximately $660,035.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jewel Token Profile

JWL is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

