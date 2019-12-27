JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBGS. Evercore ISI began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an in-line rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,681,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 35,998 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

