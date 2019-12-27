IQGeo Group (LON:IQG) Trading 4.5% Higher

IQGeo Group PLC (LON:IQG)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), 3,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.22.

In related news, insider Richard Petti purchased 55,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £25,546.56 ($33,605.05). Also, insider Max Royde purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £53,000 ($69,718.50).

