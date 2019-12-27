IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.69, approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 55,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ 500 International ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) by 638.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,107 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.25% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

