IOST Price Down 11% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitkub, Huobi, Bitrue and HitBTC. Over the last week, IOST has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $60.76 million and $18.38 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.42 or 0.05867564 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029771 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036010 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023405 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Bithumb, DDEX, Ethfinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Huobi, Bitrue, Kucoin, BitMart, Binance, CoinZest, OKEx, IDAX, BigONE, DigiFinex, Upbit, HitBTC, ABCC, IDEX, Bitkub, Koinex, DragonEX, BitMax, CoinBene, Coineal, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Livecoin, GOPAX, Hotbit, Vebitcoin, Zebpay and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

