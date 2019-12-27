Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 26th (AQB, BH.A, CDTX, CFBK, CRVS, CULP, DERM, ESNT, ETTX, EVRZF)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 26th:

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Aquabounty Technologies Inc alerts:

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.