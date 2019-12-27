Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Down to $38.49

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.46, but opened at $38.49. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 4,514,063 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $55,885.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,182,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after buying an additional 84,063 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

