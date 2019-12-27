Insider Buying: NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) Insider Buys £49,880 in Stock

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) insider Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,720 ($22.63) per share, with a total value of £49,880 ($65,614.31).

On Friday, December 20th, Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) acquired 1,700 shares of NMC Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($19.07) per share, with a total value of £24,650 ($32,425.68).

LON NMC opened at GBX 1,782 ($23.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,293.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,388.39. NMC Health PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,059 ($40.24). The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81.

NMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of NMC Health from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NMC Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,607.75 ($47.46).

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

