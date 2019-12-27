Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 41.55 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 40.79 ($0.54), 1,723,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,440,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.39 ($0.52).

Several analysts have commented on INDV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Indivior in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

