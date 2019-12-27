Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Shares Down 8.3%

Independence Gold Corp (CVE:IGO)’s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 34,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.90.

About Independence Gold (CVE:IGO)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising 14 mineral claims covering approximately 4,934 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.