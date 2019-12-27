Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ICON stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Iconix Brand Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 57.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

