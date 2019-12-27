Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of ICON stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Iconix Brand Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.40.
Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 57.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter.
About Iconix Brand Group
Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.
