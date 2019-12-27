Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 28th total of 814,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ICLR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Icon has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.06.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Icon will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Icon by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 27.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 0.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Icon by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

