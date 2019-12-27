HTMLCOIN Trading Down 43.3% Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $23,129.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and C-Patex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00061659 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036120 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00549762 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00232620 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00085362 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001798 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

