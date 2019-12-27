H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.17. The company had a trading volume of 131,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,487. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$20.10 and a 1-year high of C$23.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

