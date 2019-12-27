Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Hoya Capital Housing ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

HOMZ traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

