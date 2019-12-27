Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Price Down 0%

Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) shares fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, 13,103 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 257,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 120,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 1,122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter.

