Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $232.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Home Depot has declined in the past three months, its robust earnings beat streak drives optimism. The company’s earnings benefited from progress on strategic investments. Its efforts to provide an interconnected shopping experience to customers, with innovative products and improved productivity, also position it for growth. However, lower-than-expected sales results in third-quarter fiscal 2019 and a slashed view for fiscal 2019, followed by a soft view for fiscal 2020 is hurting investors’ sentiment. Though it is on track with its One Home Depot strategy, it expects investments under the plan to weigh on margins in fiscal 2020. Additionally, it expects margins to be hurt by product mix due to outsized growth in categories like appliances, power tools and outdoor power equipment, as well as higher shrink due to product theft.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.31.

Shares of HD opened at $220.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.59. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $163.36 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

